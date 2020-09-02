Giroux scored a goal on four shots and added a helper Tuesday in a 4-3 overtime win against the Islanders.

Giroux deflected a Sean Couturier shot late in the second period to tie the game 1-1. Rather incredibly, it was the first goal in 14 playoff games for the longtime Philadelphia standout. Giroux had last found the net March 7 in the penultimate game of the regular season. The 32-year-old, who produced a solid 21 goals and 53 points in the regular season, has seven points in the playoffs. Perhaps Tuesday's goal will spur improved production as the Flyers look to avoid elimination in Game 6.