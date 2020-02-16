Play

Flyers' Claude Giroux: Five-game, nine-point streak

Giroux scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

His point streak now sits at five game and nine points (three goals, six assists). Giroux's overall scoring pace is low this season -- he has just 44 points in 59 games. But his current run could be the sign of a strong finish. Fingers crossed.

