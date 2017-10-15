Flyers' Claude Giroux: Four points power win
Giroux scored two goals and added two assists in an 8-2 romp over Washington.
Cha-ching! Giroux's big game gives him seven points in five games and rubbed salt in the wounds of the Caps players. Giroux's production in 2016-17 was his worst per-game production since 2009-10. He's just 29, so we find it hard to believe his game is deteriorating, so we're looking for 65-70 points (or more).
