Flyers' Claude Giroux: Game-time call with illness
Giroux will be a game-time decision against the Penguins on Sunday due to illness, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Giroux is tied with Calgary's Sean Monahan and Jonathan Huberdeau for 22nd in the league with 78 points (20 goals, 56 assists) through 71 games apiece. Given Giroux's high-profile status, there's a chance that another update will surface on the showstopping pivot before pregame warmups, but fantasy owners are advised to line up alternatives ahead of time in case he can't give it a go.
