Flyers' Claude Giroux: Gathers first points of 2019
Giroux registered a pair of assists -- including a helper on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-3 home loss to the Hurricanes.
The elite winger is on pace for 95 points, which actually would be seven fewer than Giroux accumulated in the 2017-18 campaign.
