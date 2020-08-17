Giroux had an assist in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Canadiens in Game 3.
Giroux got the puck to the front of the net, where Jakub Voracek was able to score the game's only goal in the midst of a scramble. The helper was just Giroux's second point in six postseason games. He's added 12 shots on goal and a plus-2 rating.
