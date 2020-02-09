Flyers' Claude Giroux: Gets 800th NHL point
Giroux scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Capitals.
Giroux sure snapped his four-game point drought in a huge way. The winger had just four points -- all assists -- in his previous 11 games. Giroux has 800 points; it took 875 games. That ties him with Ken Hodge for 167th on the scoring list in NHL history.
