Giroux had a power-play assist in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Giroux didn't have a point in three games during the round robin. The 32-year-old forward recorded 53 points (20 on the power play) in 69 regular-season contests. Giroux will be expected to play and score at a higher level given his top-line usage for the Flyers.