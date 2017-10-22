Flyers' Claude Giroux: Goals just keep coming for playmaker
Giroux scored his fifth goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 win over Edmonton. It came on the power play.
Giroux has 10 points in eight games, but moreover, he's sniping at a remarkable pace. It's a pace that simply will not continue -- Giroux is ripping at 28.6 percent rate, some 18 percent higher than his career mark. He's still a potential point-per-game player, but you might want to float his name in trade talks, in particular with someone desperate for goals. Someone might overpay.
More News
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Picks up two more points in win•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Four points power win•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Flyers captain not available to Vegas•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Rare multi-point performance not enough•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Three-game point streak•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...