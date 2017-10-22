Flyers' Claude Giroux: Goals just keep coming for playmaker

Giroux scored his fifth goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 win over Edmonton. It came on the power play.

Giroux has 10 points in eight games, but moreover, he's sniping at a remarkable pace. It's a pace that simply will not continue -- Giroux is ripping at 28.6 percent rate, some 18 percent higher than his career mark. He's still a potential point-per-game player, but you might want to float his name in trade talks, in particular with someone desperate for goals. Someone might overpay.

