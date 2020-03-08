Play

Flyers' Claude Giroux: Heating up at right time

Giroux scored twice in a 3-1 win over Buffalo on Saturday.

He's hot. Not ghost pepper hot, but more like serrano pepper, which is spicy enough. Giroux has 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in the last 14 games. Park him in your lineup and enjoy the heat.

