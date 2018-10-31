Flyers' Claude Giroux: Helps on first two goals
Giroux dished out two assists and fired four shots on net in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.
Giroux is following up a 102-point season with 13 points through 12 games thus far. It appears there's another level to his game, too, as he's averaging 3.7 shots on goal per game with a shooting rate of 6.8 percent, which is dwarfed by the 17.6 percent he registered last year.
