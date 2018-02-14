Flyers' Claude Giroux: Hot streak continues in Tuesday's loss

Giroux scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Devils.

He also chipped in three shots and a plus-1 rating. Giroux now has a goal in four straight games, racking up eight points over that stretch, and he's on pace to top his career high of 93 points set in 2011-12. The 30-year-old is also one of the most consistent power-play assets in the league -- he already has 28 power-play points on the season, his seventh straight campaign with at least 20.