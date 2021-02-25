Giroux (not injury related) amassed three assists and led all players with eight shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers. He also won 72.7 percent (8-for-11) of his faceoffs.

That was quite a return to the lineup for Giroux, who hadn't played since Feb. 7 due to COVID-19 protocols. He assisted on goals by Erik Gustafsson and Shayne Gostisbehere (PP) to help the Flyers build a 2-1 first-period lead, then he set up Kevin Hayes' eventual game-winner in the second stanza. A perennial 20-goal scorer, Giroux has lit the lamp just once in 14 games this season, but he is tied for the team lead with 13 assists.