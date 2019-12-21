Flyers' Claude Giroux: Increasing production

Giroux has six goals and 11 points with a plus-1 rating and 10 PIM in the last 14 contests.

While Giroux is still short of averaging a point per game during this hot streak, his production is a significant improvement from his five goals and 13 points in the first 21 games to begin the season. Giroux has also been a more complete fantasy asset, supplying PIM and shots on net in addition to scoring over the last month. Overall, he has 11 goals, 24 points, a plus-7 rating, 20 PIM and 104 shots in 35 games this season.