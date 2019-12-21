Flyers' Claude Giroux: Increasing production
Giroux has six goals and 11 points with a plus-1 rating and 10 PIM in the last 14 contests.
While Giroux is still short of averaging a point per game during this hot streak, his production is a significant improvement from his five goals and 13 points in the first 21 games to begin the season. Giroux has also been a more complete fantasy asset, supplying PIM and shots on net in addition to scoring over the last month. Overall, he has 11 goals, 24 points, a plus-7 rating, 20 PIM and 104 shots in 35 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.