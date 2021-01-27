Giroux dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Devils. He also tied a season high with three shots.

Giroux has dished out six helpers through seven games but is still searching for his first goal of 2020-21. He had mustered just four shots over his previous five games after shooting three times in the season opener, and it would serve Giroux well to keep putting rubber on net like he did in this one to make sure defenses don't start cheating towards passing lanes when he has the puck in the offensive zone.