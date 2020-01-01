Flyers' Claude Giroux: Keeps point streak going with goal

Giroux scored a power-play goal on five shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Giroux's third-period tally gave the Flyers a faint hope of a comeback push that never came to be. The 31-year-old has a goal and three helpers during his four-game point streak, and he's at 28 points (12 tallies, 16 helpers) in 40 contests this year. He's produced 10 power-play points, 127 shots on goal and 22 PIM to round out his stat line.