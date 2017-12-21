Flyers' Claude Giroux: Keeps the points coming

Giroux had three assists Wednesday in a 4-3 win over Detroit.

As expected, the goals dried up, but the assists have not. Giroux now has 11 points in his past seven games, and all but two have come via helpers. His surge has coincided with that of the Flyers, and right now, he needs to be in your lineup whenever Philly takes the ice.

