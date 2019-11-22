Flyers' Claude Giroux: Keys comeback win

Giroux scored a pair of even-strength goals while adding assists on the power play and shorthanded in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Giroux's four-point outing helped his team come back from an early two-goal deficit, and it gives him 17 points in 22 games. He's still behind schedule after eclipsing a point per game in each of the previous two seasons, but Giroux's owners have to feel much happier with where he's at after he started the season on a seven-game goal drought.