Flyers' Claude Giroux: Keys comeback win
Giroux scored a pair of even-strength goals while adding assists on the power play and shorthanded in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.
Giroux's four-point outing helped his team come back from an early two-goal deficit, and it gives him 17 points in 22 games. He's still behind schedule after eclipsing a point per game in each of the previous two seasons, but Giroux's owners have to feel much happier with where he's at after he started the season on a seven-game goal drought.
More News
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Picks up power-play goal•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Catching fire•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Finally another multi-point game•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Scores another, but Flyers lose•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Finally lights lamp•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Dishes pair of assists in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.