Flyers' Claude Giroux: Lacking assists
Giroux has three goals and nine points with a plus-4 rating in his last 12 games.
Compared to what he did early this season, those numbers aren't bad, but Giroux is used to averaging a point per game. He's only averaged a point per contest for more than a 10-game span once this season. Giroux is getting plenty of pucks to the net, but he only has 18 assists. Giroux had more than 60 helpers in each of the last two seasons. He has 13 goals and 31 points with a plus-9 rating and 138 shots in 45 games this season.
