Flyers' Claude Giroux: Leads Flyers to comeback win
Giroux scored a goal and three assists in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.
The goal, an unassisted short-handed tally early in the third period, proved to be the game-winner as Giroux brought the Flyers back -- and then some -- from a 2-0 deficit. The 30-year-old has been on fire since the beginning of November with seven multi-point performances in 15 games, and a total of eight goals and 22 points over that stretch.
More News
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Exceeding point per game once again•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Elite in assists again•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Bags trio of helpers in win•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Milestone afternoon for slick forward•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Nears 20 points•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: More points than games played•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...