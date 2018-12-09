Flyers' Claude Giroux: Leads Flyers to comeback win

Giroux scored a goal and three assists in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.

The goal, an unassisted short-handed tally early in the third period, proved to be the game-winner as Giroux brought the Flyers back -- and then some -- from a 2-0 deficit. The 30-year-old has been on fire since the beginning of November with seven multi-point performances in 15 games, and a total of eight goals and 22 points over that stretch.