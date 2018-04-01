Flyers' Claude Giroux: Leads way in win over Bruins
Giroux scored twice -- including the game-winning goal -- during Sunday's 4-3 overtime victory against Boston.
Giroux has now collected three tallies and nine helpers during an active seven-game point streak, and the late-season surge also has him up to a career-high 29 goals and 95 points. A shift to the wing paired with dazzling chemistry with Sean Couturier has revitalized Giroux's offensive game. The duo has combined for an impressive 4.8 goals per 60 minutes, and while duplicating the same success next season could be difficult, Giroux stands to have another strong showing in 2018-19.
More News
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Dishes three more assists to crack 90 points•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Sets up three goals in shootout loss•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Riding six-game, seven-point streak•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Stays white-hot•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Riding four-game, eight-point streak•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Leads way in win over Columbus•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...