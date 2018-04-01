Flyers' Claude Giroux: Leads way in win over Bruins

Giroux scored twice -- including the game-winning goal -- during Sunday's 4-3 overtime victory against Boston.

Giroux has now collected three tallies and nine helpers during an active seven-game point streak, and the late-season surge also has him up to a career-high 29 goals and 95 points. A shift to the wing paired with dazzling chemistry with Sean Couturier has revitalized Giroux's offensive game. The duo has combined for an impressive 4.8 goals per 60 minutes, and while duplicating the same success next season could be difficult, Giroux stands to have another strong showing in 2018-19.