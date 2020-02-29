Flyers' Claude Giroux: Lights lamp twice against Rangers

Giroux scored two goals, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

He first tally of the night proved to be the game-winner. Giroux hadn't had a multi-goal game since Nov. 21, but that doesn't mean he hasn't been productive lately -- the 32-year-old has amassed six goals and 14 points in the last 10 games, helping to push the Flyers up to second place in the Metropolitan Division.