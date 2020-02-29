Flyers' Claude Giroux: Lights lamp twice against Rangers
Giroux scored two goals, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
He first tally of the night proved to be the game-winner. Giroux hadn't had a multi-goal game since Nov. 21, but that doesn't mean he hasn't been productive lately -- the 32-year-old has amassed six goals and 14 points in the last 10 games, helping to push the Flyers up to second place in the Metropolitan Division.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.