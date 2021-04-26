Giroux scored twice on two shots and had a pair of hits Sunday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Devils. He also went 10-6 (62.5 percent) on faceoffs.

Giroux single-handedly erased New Jersey's lead with less than two minutes remaining, scoring twice with netminder Brian Elliott on the bench for an extra attacker. Giroux made it a 3-2 game with 1:26 left, corralling a loose puck at the bottom of the left circle and whistling a shot past MacKenzie Blackwood. He tied things up just 22 seconds later, redirecting a James van Riemsdyk feed on the doorstep. Giroux also beat Blackwood to open the shootout. Grioux had entered the night without a goal in his previous 11 games and had provided just three assists in that time. The 33-year-old now has 35 points in 46 games on the year.