Flyers' Claude Giroux: Milestone afternoon for slick forward
Giroux had a goal and two assists Saturday in a 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.
One of the assists moved him into fourth in franchise history for points. Giroux has eight points (three goals, five assists) on his current, three-game point streak, and 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in his past six. He's on pace to actually better his 102 points from last year. Wow. Giroux only gets better with age.
