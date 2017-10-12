Play

Flyers' Claude Giroux: Misses practice Thursday

Giroux did not attend practice Thursday as he was dealing with a family matter, Dave Issac of the Courier-Post reports.

The Flyers aren't back in action until Saturday and Giroux is expected back at practice Friday, so he should be available against the Capitals. With a goal and three helpers to start the year, the center is off to a solid start for the year.

