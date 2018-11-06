Flyers' Claude Giroux: More points than games played

Giroux potted two even-strength goals to complement a power-play assist in Monday's 5-2 road win over the Coyotes.

Giroux wasted little time inflicting damage on Arizona's backup netminder, Darcy Kuemper, as the stud winger was directly involved in the first two goals of the contest. Giroux, who went with the backhand for his sixth goal of the season in the third frame, remains Philadelphia's top point-getter with six goals and 11 apples through 15 games.