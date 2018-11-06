Flyers' Claude Giroux: More points than games played
Giroux potted two even-strength goals to complement a power-play assist in Monday's 5-2 road win over the Coyotes.
Giroux wasted little time inflicting damage on Arizona's backup netminder, Darcy Kuemper, as the stud winger was directly involved in the first two goals of the contest. Giroux, who went with the backhand for his sixth goal of the season in the third frame, remains Philadelphia's top point-getter with six goals and 11 apples through 15 games.
More News
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Helps on first two goals•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Averaging more than a point per game•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Tallies two helpers in loss•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Tallies pair of scores•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Two-point effort in win over Ottawa•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Posts pair of assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...