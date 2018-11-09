Flyers' Claude Giroux: Nears 20 points

Giroux notched two apples Thursday, helping his team complete a comeback 5-4 win over Arizona.

Those assists gave Giroux 19 points for the year, and he's clearly kept building off the 102 points he posted a season ago. This takes no thought at all: if he's playing, he should be in your lineup.

