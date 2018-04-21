Flyers' Claude Giroux: Nets first playoff goal of 2018

Giroux opened the scoring in Friday's 4-2 win over the Penguins in Game 5. It was the center's first tally of the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Giroux was one of three skaters to finish with at least 100 points during the regular season, as 2006's first-round (22nd overall) draft selection enjoyed a career year comprised of 34 goals, 68 assists and 36 power-play points. The Penguins did a pretty good job of holding the star pivot in check through the first four games, but it was only a matter of time before Giroux light the lamp in an effort to stretch the series.