Flyers' Claude Giroux: Notches PP game-winner

Giroux scored the game-winning goal on the power play in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Blue Jackets.

The Flyers got offense from unexpected places earlier in the night, as Tyler Pitlick scored his second goal of the year and Scott Laughton his first, but it fell to the captain to finish the job. Giroux has only found the scoresheet three times in the last 10 games, although one of those was his four-point eruption against the Hurricanes a week ago, and on the year he has a somewhat disappointing eight goals and 18 points through 25 contests.