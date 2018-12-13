Flyers' Claude Giroux: On hot streak
Giroux posted two assists, including one on the power play, in a 6-5 overtime defeat against the Flames on Wednesday.
That's multiple points in three of the last four games for Giroux, and the hot streak has put him in a place very similar to where he was a season ago. Giroux only has 11 goals, but he is among the leaders with 27 assists and thus has 39 points in 29 games. Last season, Giroux led the league with 68 assists. In the past 10 games, he has four goals and 16 points.
More News
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Leads Flyers to comeback win•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Exceeding point per game once again•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Elite in assists again•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Bags trio of helpers in win•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Milestone afternoon for slick forward•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Nears 20 points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...