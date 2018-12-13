Flyers' Claude Giroux: On hot streak

Giroux posted two assists, including one on the power play, in a 6-5 overtime defeat against the Flames on Wednesday.

That's multiple points in three of the last four games for Giroux, and the hot streak has put him in a place very similar to where he was a season ago. Giroux only has 11 goals, but he is among the leaders with 27 assists and thus has 39 points in 29 games. Last season, Giroux led the league with 68 assists. In the past 10 games, he has four goals and 16 points.