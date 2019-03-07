Flyers' Claude Giroux: One point is never enough

Giroux recorded a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Washington.

The 31-year-old has amassed 11 points over a six-game point streak, including posting two points in five of those six games. This season, Giroux has scored 20 goals and found the scoresheet 72 times in 67 contests. Despite his team allowing five goals in a loss, Giroux finished with a plus-2 rating.