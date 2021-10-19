Giroux tallied a goal on three shots and had two PIM in Monday's 6-1 win over Seattle. He also went 11-for-13 (84.6 percent) in the faceoff circle.

Giroux opened the scoring 9:18 into the first period, the first of five straight Philadelphia goals. It was the second in as many games for the veteran center, who has generated eight shots on goal in that time. Giroux had 16 goals and 43 points in 54 games for the Flyers in 2021-21, just the second time in the last eight seasons he failed to hit the 20-goal mark.