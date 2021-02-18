Giroux (COVID-19 protocols) won't play in Thursday's game against the Rangers or Sunday's game versus the Bruins, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Giroux remains in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols and still doesn't have a definitive timeline for his return. Michael Raffl will continue to see additional opportunities in Philadelphia's top six until Giroux is ready to rock.
