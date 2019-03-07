Flyers' Claude Giroux: Pair of points not enough
Giroux recorded a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Washington.
The 31-year-old has amassed 11 points over a six-game point streak, including posting two points in five of those six games. This season, Giroux has scored 20 goals and found the scoresheet 72 times in 67 contests. Despite his team allowing five goals in a loss, Giroux finished with a plus-2 rating.
More News
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Points in five straight•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Another multi-point effort•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Records shocking game-winner•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Contributes in road win•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Sets up both goals in defeat•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...