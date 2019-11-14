Flyers' Claude Giroux: Picks up power-play goal

Giroux scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to Washington.

Giroux tied the game 1-1 when he struck with the man advantage at 6:38 of the third period. It was the fifth goal of the season for Giroux, with all of them coming in his last 11 games. The 31-year-old is well off the pace he set during his 85-point campaign last season, having collected 13 points in 18 games so far in 2019-20. He seems to have put his slow-ish start to the season behind him so ride him with confidence.