Flyers' Claude Giroux: Picks up two more points in win

Giroux scored a power-play goal and added an assist during Tuesday's 5-1 win over Florida.

The Flyers captain has flourished on the wing and now has four goals and nine points through the first six games of the campaign. Additionally, it's worth noting that he's recorded seven points at even strength. Giroux was a ripe candidate for a bounce-back showing after a disappointing 2016-17 campaign (14 goals and 58 points), but so far, he's probably exceeded expectations. Where it applies, Giroux adding winger eligibility is also a welcomed bonus.