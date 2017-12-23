Flyers' Claude Giroux: Point streak continues

Giroux had two assists in a 4-2 loss to Buffalo on Friday.

Giroux has seven points in his past four games and 13 points in the past eight. He's had just four scoreless games in the past five weeks, making the veteran center one of the safest plays in fantasy right now.

