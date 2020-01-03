Flyers' Claude Giroux: Points in five straight games
Giroux scored a goal, added a power-play assist and fired eight shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.
Giroux's big stat line was matched by the Golden Knights' Shea Theodore. During a five-game point streak, Giroux has two goals, four helpers and 26 shots. The 31-year-old reached the 30-point mark Thursday (13 tallies, 17 assists).
