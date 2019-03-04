Flyers' Claude Giroux: Points in five straight

Giroux bagged a pair of assists in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Giroux drew assists on goals by Travis Sanheim and Sean Couturier. Philly's captain has registered two goals to go along with seven helpers during a five-game point streak and is up to 70 points in 66 appearances this season. He and the Flyers will battle Washington on Wednesday, and in the two teams' only other meeting of the season, Giroux was able to score a goal.