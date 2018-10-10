Flyers' Claude Giroux: Posts pair of assists
Giroux recorded two power-play assists in a 8-2 defeat against the Sharks on Tuesday.
It's been an ugly couple of games for the Flyers to open the season, but Giroux has picked up where he left off last season. While he hasn't scored yet, the Flyers captain has four assists, three of which on the man advantage, in three games. Last season, he led the league with 68 assists and posted 27 of them on the power play.
More News
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Two-point effort in loss to Bruins•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Delivers two apples on man advantage•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Records assist in season-ending loss•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Nets first playoff goal of 2018•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Cruises past 100-point mark in finale•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Stays hot in loss to Isles•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...