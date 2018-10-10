Flyers' Claude Giroux: Posts pair of assists

Giroux recorded two power-play assists in a 8-2 defeat against the Sharks on Tuesday.

It's been an ugly couple of games for the Flyers to open the season, but Giroux has picked up where he left off last season. While he hasn't scored yet, the Flyers captain has four assists, three of which on the man advantage, in three games. Last season, he led the league with 68 assists and posted 27 of them on the power play.