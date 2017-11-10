Flyers' Claude Giroux: Posts three-point night in win over Hawks

Giroux scored twice and added an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over Chicago.

Now up to 10 goals and 20 points through 16 contests, the move to the wing continues to be a smashing success for Giroux. At this stage of the game, he's locked in as a high-end asset in all fantasy settings until proven otherwise.

