Flyers' Claude Giroux: Power-play prowess on display

Giroux scored a goal and added two assists, all of which came on the power play, in a 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers on Saturday afternoon.

And in one game, Giroux has already delivered more power-play points than he did in 13 games in January (two PPAs). He is off his career pace set last season, but 56 points in 52 games is still an 88-point target. Use him well.