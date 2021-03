Giroux had two goals and an assist in a 4-3 win over the Penguins on Thursday.

His goals were Giroux's first in 10 games. The second, which stood as the winner, was a sweet redirect of a backhand shot that Tristan Jarry couldn't snag. Giroux literally picked the Flyers up and carried them to the win after they went down 3-0. He has nine points in his last 10 games and 17 in 18 this season.