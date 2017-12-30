Flyers' Claude Giroux: Puts up three assists
Giroux contributed a triumvirate of assists Friday in a 5-3 win over Tampa Bay.
In his final 11 games of 2017, Giroux put up 18 points and has scored in seven consecutive games. Fantasy owners are just hoping the winger picks up where he left off at the end of this year as the calendar turns to 2018.
More News
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Point streak continues•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Keeps the points coming•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Collects two more points in win•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Two power-play points Thursday•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Tallies two assists•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Scores in fourth straight•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...