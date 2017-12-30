Flyers' Claude Giroux: Puts up three assists

Giroux contributed a triumvirate of assists Friday in a 5-3 win over Tampa Bay.

In his final 11 games of 2017, Giroux put up 18 points and has scored in seven consecutive games. Fantasy owners are just hoping the winger picks up where he left off at the end of this year as the calendar turns to 2018.

