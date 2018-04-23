Flyers' Claude Giroux: Records assist in season-ending loss

Giroux picked up a helper and finished with a minus-3 rating in Sunday's Game 6 loss to Pittsburgh.

Giroux was able to put together a career-best regular season in 2017-18 -- putting up 34 goals and 102 points -- but wasn't able to carry this success into the playoffs. In six postseason games, the Flyers captain logged just three points, was only able to muster 12 shots on net, and owned a pitiful minus-10 rating.