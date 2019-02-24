Flyers' Claude Giroux: Records shocking game-winner
Giroux tallied the game-winning overtime goal and had an assist in a 4-3 win against the Penguins on Saturday.
The Flyers were about 20 seconds away from defeat when Giroux won an offensive zone faceoff to Jakub Voracek, who quickly snapped a puck through a leaky Matt Murray. Off the rush, Giroux did practically the same in overtime to win. With the two late points, Giroux avoided his fifth straight game without a point and turned in his fourth multi-point contest of the month. He has 18 goals and 63 points in 62 games this season.
