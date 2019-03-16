Flyers' Claude Giroux: Records three helpers

Giroux had three assists and three shots on goal in a 7-6 loss to the Maple Leafs on Friday.

James van Riemsdyk posted a hat trick, and on two of his three goals, Giroux picked up the primary assist. He also had the primary assist on Shayne Gostisbehere's tally. Giroux won't reach the 30-goal mark again this season (like he did last season for the first time), but he's near his career-best assist pace from 2017-18. He has 20 goals and 76 points in 71 games this season.