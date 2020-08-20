Giroux had two power-play assists and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Canadiens in Game 5.
Giroux provided the primary assist on both of Jakub Voracek's second-period goals. Through five games versus the Canadiens, Giroux has racked up four assists and 10 shots. He still hasn't scored a goal in eight playoff contests overall. The 32-year-old had 21 goals and 53 points in 69 regular-season outings, so he'll more than likely score one of his own eventually.
