Flyers' Claude Giroux: Registers three points, creates blooper

Giroux collected a goal and two helpers -- including a power-play assist -- Saturday afternoon, helping the Flyers defeat the Blues 6-3 at home.

Giroux's first goal is currently trending on social media, as he skipped the puck off Colton Parayako's bottom and it happened to fall into the net behind Jake Allen. The Canadian winger is now up to 51 points (14 goals, 37 assists) through 41 games this season, putting him in elite company not only at the forward position, but within the entire league.