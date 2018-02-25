Flyers' Claude Giroux: Riding four-game, eight-point streak
Giroux tallied a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over Ottawa.
And with that, Giroux extended his point streak to four games and eight points (three goals, five assists). He has been held off the scoresheet just once in his last nine games, a period in which he rang up seven goals and nine assists. Giroux is second only to Nikita Kucherov in league scoring.
